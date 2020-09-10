Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 570 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,598 shares of company stock valued at $707,697. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

