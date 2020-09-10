Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 326 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amphenol by 171.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $106.67. 11,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,196. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

