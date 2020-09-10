Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 289 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 85,095 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 344,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 74,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 21,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,879. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

