Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

