Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cigna by 49.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 72.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day moving average is $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

