Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 23,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

