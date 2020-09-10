Smithfield Trust Co. Has $98,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of EW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,628 shares of company stock valued at $28,137,436. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

