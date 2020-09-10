Smithfield Trust Co. Has $97,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,893.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 134,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $4,001,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold 94,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

