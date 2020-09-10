Smithfield Trust Co. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 360.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.63 on Thursday, hitting $727.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

