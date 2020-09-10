Smithfield Trust Co. Has $88,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.85. 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,585. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.83 and a 200 day moving average of $386.37. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total value of $4,238,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

