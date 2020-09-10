Smithfield Trust Co. Has $61,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE WY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 51,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.