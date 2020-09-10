Smithfield Trust Co. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

VMC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

