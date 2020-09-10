Smithfield Trust Co. Has $110,000 Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $63,161.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,796. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

