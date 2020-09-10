Smithfield Trust Co. Has $102,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

