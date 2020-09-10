Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

