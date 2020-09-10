Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 4,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,595. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.