Smithfield Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.