Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 234 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $408.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,133. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.