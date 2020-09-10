Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 214 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,916. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

