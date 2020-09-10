Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W W Grainger by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 12.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 56.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.38.

GWW stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $371.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.58.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

