Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.94. 7,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

