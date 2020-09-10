Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 535.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after buying an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 1,030.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after buying an additional 386,343 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Verisign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after buying an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verisign by 46.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 51.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 297,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.20. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,196. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,111 shares of company stock valued at $13,394,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

