Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $14,513,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $390,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $244,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 41,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

