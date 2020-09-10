Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 191.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 292.9% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.31. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,148. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

