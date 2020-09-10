Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 398 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,942.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $103.42. 16,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.