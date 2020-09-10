Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 261 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 9,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,054. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

