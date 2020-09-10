Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 201 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,622,000 after purchasing an additional 588,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $16,277,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $8,882,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,615. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

