Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 180 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Square by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 76,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,583 shares of company stock valued at $34,785,771. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

