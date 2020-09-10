Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 151 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 756,221 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,697,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 177,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $135.38. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,926.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,504. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

