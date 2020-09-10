Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 699,571 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Noodles & Co Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.