Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 23,253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.