Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

