Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 89,555 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

