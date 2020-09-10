Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 841 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.02 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

