Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 105,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 55.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 233,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 563,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

