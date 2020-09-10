Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,482 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.