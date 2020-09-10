Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.