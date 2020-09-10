Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.94% of Iteris worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Iteris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Iteris Inc has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

