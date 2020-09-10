Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vocera Communications worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 115.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,099 shares of company stock worth $1,769,734. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

