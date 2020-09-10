Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

