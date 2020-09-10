Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

