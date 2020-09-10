Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

