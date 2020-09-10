Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Manitex International worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Manitex International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 million, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitex International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

