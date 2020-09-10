SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.16%.

SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 188,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.12. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

