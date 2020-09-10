SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.16%.
SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 188,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.12. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.67.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
