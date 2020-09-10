Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.93. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 18,136 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.93 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

