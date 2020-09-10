Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.93. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 18,136 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a market cap of $354.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

