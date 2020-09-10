Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $708.19

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $708.19 and last traded at $706.51, with a volume of 3651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $694.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.64.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.09. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.