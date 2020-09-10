Shann (Aixuan) Sok Purchases 688,000 Shares of Kingsland Global Ltd (ASX:KLO) Stock

Kingsland Global Ltd (ASX:KLO) insider Shann (Aixuan) Sok purchased 688,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($36,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

About Kingsland Global

Kingsland Global Ltd. engages in the real estate development and related activities in Cambodia and Malaysia. It also provides business and management consultancy services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Singapore.

