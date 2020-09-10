Shann (Aixuan) Sok Purchases 688,000 Shares of Kingsland Global Ltd (ASX:KLO) Stock

Kingsland Global Ltd (ASX:KLO) insider Shann (Aixuan) Sok purchased 688,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($36,857.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.
About Kingsland Global
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.