Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.40% of Seattle Genetics worth $1,892,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

SGEN opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $343,520.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,670 shares of company stock worth $30,083,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.