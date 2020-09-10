Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.05 ($85.94).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €77.75 ($91.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.32 and a 200-day moving average of €65.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.